'Disturbed' areas in northeast under Armed Forces Act reduced, says Amit Shah

The Centre on Thursday reduced the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades, union home minister Amit Shah tweeted. “Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by the Narendra Modi government,” the home minister tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enacted by the British rule to suppress the Quit India Movement in 1942, the AFSPA was promulgated in Parliament in 1958. In simple words, the legislation allows the armed forces to control and maintain public order in areas designated as ‘disturbed’.

The Section 4 of the AFSPA accords special powers to the armed forces, authorising the personnel to open fire, arrest people without warrants, enter and search without warrant, having immunity from prosecution.

The Section 6 grants immunity to the security personnel from prosecution, suit or other legal proceedings. There has been an outrage over the controversial AFSPA in the northeastern states, especially Nagaland where 14 civilians were killed in a defence operation in Mon district.The Assam government on March 1 had extended the Armed Forces Act by another six months. "After reviewing the law and order situation in Assam in the past six months, the state government has declared the entire State of Assam as 'Disturbed Area' up to 6 (six) months with effect from 28/02/2022, unless withdrawn earlier," an official release said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON