Diwali 2022: List of states which have banned firecrackers

With a few days left for Diwali, some state governments have already laid down norms for bursting firecrackers this year. As unrestricted sales and bursting of fireworks lead to a sharp rise of pollutants in the air immediately after the festival, governments have now planned to control the same keeping the health of the citizens in mind to reduce respiration-related problems.

Check the status of bursting crackers in these states/ UT:

Delhi

The Delhi government has passed an order banning the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023.

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea against the state government's strict order. The petitioners contended that the absolute ban by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is in contravention of the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, which never provided for such a blanket prohibition.

Punjab

The Punjab government clarified on Wednesday that a window of two hours- from 8pm to 10pm- will be open for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, October 24.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, the state's environment, science, and technology minister, said the manufacture, stock, distribution, sale, and use of joined firecrackers are banned in the state and only the green crackers would be allowed for sale only through licensed traders.

The minister further said apart from Diwali, crackers bursting will be permitted for one hour from 4am to 5am and one hour from 9 to 10pm on November 8, the 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev.

Besides, they will also be allowed for 35 minutes each on Christmas and New Year's eve from 11.55pm to 12.30am, he said.

Haryana

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) on Monday prohibited the manufacture, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers, excluding green crackers, immediately.

As per an order, various events occurring during winter months aggravated air pollution levels in Haryana.

West Bengal

The West Bengal government has allowed only green fireworks during the Kali Puja on October 24 as directed by Calcutta High Court and will follow the recommendations of two central bodies on the issue, said minister Manas Bhunia on Thursday.

The Calcutta High Court directed that no fireworks, other than green crackers bearing QR codes, would be imported and sold in the state during the festival.

Tamil Nadu

Following the same trends of the previous four years, the Tamil Nadu government has allowed bursting crackers for an hour but twice on that day. The permitted window lies between 6-7am and between 7-8pm.

The state's pollution control board has issued an advisory telling people to avoid joined (series) firecrackers and bursting of firecrackers in silent areas like hospitals, schools, courts, etc.

