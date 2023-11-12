Diwali 2023: PM Modi, Kharge, Yogi Adityanath, others greet people. What they said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other among other politicians on Sunday greeted people on Diwali and wished that the festival brings joy, prosperity and health to everyone's lives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives."

On occasion, Kharge wished people on behalf of Congress workers.

“From me and all the leaders and workers of the Congress Party, I wish you a very happy Diwali. May this unique festival of lights bring happiness, peace, prosperity and prosperity in your life,” Kharge wrote on X.

“Our only wish is that there should be love, brotherhood, harmony and harmony in the society, we all should keep fighting against injustice, ignorance and discrimination and the lamp of happy hopes should keep burning,” the Congress chief added.

Adityanath extended best wishes to the people of Uttar Pradesh on Diwali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“With the blessings of Lord Shri Ram and Mata Janaki, may this holy festival illuminate the lives of all of you with the white light of happiness, prosperity, good fortune and health. Jai Shri Ram!” Adityanath wrote in Hindi.

Taking to social media, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Let the darkness of lies, injustice and hatred disappear. May our India be illuminated with truth, justice and love.”

In an earnest expression of delight, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday had acknowledged the nation's radiant celebration of Diwali, emphasising the vivid illumination in every household attributed to the government's public welfare schemes.

Renowned celebrities and influencers across India resonated with the PM's #VocalForLocal movement, lending their support and leveraging their social media platforms to amplify and encourage local vendors and manufacturers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several influential figures took to social media to echo PM Modi's initiative, promoting the idea of Vocal for Local and supporting Indian entrepreneurship.

Their messages on X highlighted the essence of supporting the 'Made in India' movement, urging their followers to encourage and appreciate local talents and products.

These efforts resonated with the PM's intent to create awareness and appreciation for local products, aiming to empower and embolden the spirit of indigenous businesses.

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on Sunday (November 12).

The festival is also known as the 'festival of lights', and is the symbol of the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Hence, this festival holds cultural and spiritual significance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a remarkable feat on Saturday, Ayodhya set a new Guinness world record by lighting over 22.23 lakh 'Diyas' (earthen lamps) during 'Deepotsav 2023'. The temple town broke its own world record of 15.76 lakh Diyas lit last year on Diwali eve.

The Uttar Pradesh Government's 'Grand Deepotsav' was recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records after representatives from the organisation witnessed and acknowledged the achievement of lighting an unprecedented number of lamps simultaneously at a single location.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON