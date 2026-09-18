Diyas, Annapurna Yojana, blood donation camps: How BJP celebrated PM Modi's 76th birthday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 76th birthday and 25 years in public office as head of government by lighting lamps, organising blood donation camps and cleanliness drives, and launching a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in which debates and quizzes will be held in schools across India and BJP workers would meet beneficiaries of the government schemes.

33.27 lakh lamps lit simultaneously in Ujjain, celebrated by thousands, signaling the launch of the ‘Seva-Sankalp Abhiyan’ initiative.

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On Thursday, Modi released the fourth instalment of Annapurna Yojana in West Bengal and said on the scheme providing ₹3,000 per month to women was a big boost for Nari Shakti in the state. Around 15 million women are receiving a monthly assistance of ₹3000 in their bank accounts under one of the West Bengal government’s flagship welfare schemes. “Your trust is my strength. Today, new capabilities have been added to the mothers and sisters of Bengal. When they have less worry about necessary expenses, their self-confidence increases even more. This is a huge support for their lives. This is a big help,” the Prime Minister said.

Annapurna Divas in West Bengal

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{{^usCountry}} West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said while addressing the same gathering that every year the state would celebrate Annapurna Divas on September 17, which is also Modi’s birthday. “Every year this day will be celebrated as Annapurna Divas. Annapurna Yojana was a guarantee made by Modi ji (as a poll-promise ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in the state that the BJP swept). Today is his (Modi’s) birthday,” Adhikari said. Diyas and blood donation camp in Maharashtra {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said while addressing the same gathering that every year the state would celebrate Annapurna Divas on September 17, which is also Modi’s birthday. “Every year this day will be celebrated as Annapurna Divas. Annapurna Yojana was a guarantee made by Modi ji (as a poll-promise ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in the state that the BJP swept). Today is his (Modi’s) birthday,” Adhikari said. Diyas and blood donation camp in Maharashtra {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What is the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan launched by the BJP to celebrate PM Modi's birthday? The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is a month-long initiative launched by the BJP, running from September 17 to October 17, to promote public welfare activities, including blood donation camps and cleanliness drives, in honor of PM Modi's birthday and his 25 years in public service. How did different states in India participate in the celebration of PM Modi's birthday? Various states organized events such as lighting diyas, conducting blood donation camps, and launching welfare schemes. For example, Madhya Pradesh lit 3.55 crore diyas and Chhattisgarh lit over 1.5 crore lamps as part of these celebrations. Why is the Annapurna Yojana significant for women in West Bengal? The Annapurna Yojana provides a monthly assistance of ₹3,000 to around 15 million women, enhancing their self-confidence and financial independence, which was emphasized by PM Modi during its launch on his birthday.

In Maharashtra, the BJP lit diyas (earthern lamps) at 10,000 locations across the city including tourist destinations such as Gateway of India and Juhu Chowpatty. Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated a blood donation camp at Maharashtra Lok Bhavan on Thursday. Asked about his experience while working with the PM, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “There are many experiences. But I can say that Modi ji is like a kind of university from which you can keep learning continuously.”

Celebrating with children in Jammu and Kashmir

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In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated the PM’s birthday with children of ‘Palaash’ and ‘Pareesha’ children’s homes in Srinagar. He distributed school bags, sports kits and sweets, and reviewed residential facilities. He later visited the Children’s Hospital at Bemina to meet young patients.

“Until 17 October, Seva Setu Abhiyan will be run at block and ward level, with 3-4 day camps to register deprived beneficiaries for government schemes. I appeal every citizen of J&K to participate wholeheartedly,” LG Sinha said. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended his wishes and asked the PM to grant statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Blood donation camps across BJP ruled states

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a blood donation camp at the government Jaiprakash Hospital in Bhopal as part of the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’ and added that blood donation drives were being conducted at more than 290 locations across the state.

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In Indore, BJP president Nitin Nabin launched the Madhya Pradesh government’s scheme for free registration of five million rural properties and criticised the Opposition for ‘ignoring’ India’s rising global stature as seen at the recent Brics Summit. “While carrying forward India’s heritage, Prime Minister Modi has connected 140 crore people with development.” India’s influence is being felt across the world under Modi’s leadership, he said.

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Mohan Charan Majhi (Odisha), Vishnu Deo Sai (Chhattisgarh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Nayab Singh Saini (Haryana), Samrat Chaudhary (Bihar), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Pema Khandu (Arunachal Pradesh), Y Khemchand Singh (Manipur) and Bhajan Lal Sharma (Rajasthan) participated in blood donation camps and launched the Abhiyan, apart from participating in lightening of diyas in their respective states.

‘Aashirwad ka Diya’ in Himachal Pradesh

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In Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh, BJP lit 100 ‘Aashirwad ka Diya’ each at approximately 8,000 booths across the state and party workers distributed sweets. In Karnataka, Jharkhand and Kerala — all three non-NDA states— the BJP organised blood donation camps and lit diyas. In Aam Aadmi Party ruled and election bound Punjab, BJP lit lamps at major projects undertaken by PM Modi government such as Halwara airport and new railway stations and would be reaching out to beneficiaries of various Central government schemes.

Food donation event and gold rings for newborns in Tamil Nadu

In TVK-ruled Tamil Nadu, Union minister of state for information and broadcasting L Murugan participated in a food donation event at the popular Vadapalani Murugan Temple in Chennai and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran participated at a programme where gold rings were presented to new born babies at a private hospital.

Dalai Lama wishes PM Modi

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Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama extended his greetings to Modi and wished him good health. He said India’s emergence as a “confident and strong nation” contributes significantly to global peace, stability and development.