'I got only five minutes': DKS says PM Modi's message more important, cuts short speech at Mysuru event

Karnataka chief minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday cut short his speech after the inauguration of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre - Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru on Saturday.

"We want to work together. I appeal to you, let us all work together,” Shivakumar told PM Modi during his speech. (X/ @DKShivakumar )

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the centre, Shivakumar said he had “only five minutes” to speak, adding that PM Modi had a “very important” message.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I have a lot of things to say, but I was given only five minutes. I don't want to waste your time. Prime Minister's message is very important for the country,” Shivakumar said. During his speech, the Karnataka CM appealed to PM Modi to extend support to the state and “work together” for its progress.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The entire state stands with you (PM Modi). We want to work together. I appeal to you, let us all work together,” Shivakumar said. He added that India “has to grow with Karnataka”, adding that the state would work to “make this country proud,” ANI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The entire state stands with you (PM Modi). We want to work together. I appeal to you, let us all work together,” Shivakumar said. He added that India “has to grow with Karnataka”, adding that the state would work to “make this country proud,” ANI news agency reported. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | Shivakumar postpones meeting with Vijay amid protests over Cauvery water sharing

‘Request PM to be generous in helping, saving Karnataka’

Shivakumar said India's growth was closely linked with the state's progress, adding that Karnataka and Bengaluru had become India's window to the world. “Today, my Prime Minister is here, and on behalf of the Government of Karnataka and all the people of this state, I request him to be generous in helping Karnataka and saving Karnataka, because the entire world is looking at India through Karnataka and Bengaluru,” PTI news agency cited Shivakumar as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Karnataka CM referred to the inauguration as a “historic event” for the youth movement of the country. He further recalled former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Bengaluru visit to lay the foundation stone of the international airport there. Shivakumar said that during the visit, Vajpayee had said that world leaders had begun visiting Bengaluru and Karnataka before going to the country's Capital, Delhi. "That is the strength of our great people," Shivakumar said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | When PM Modi's reel briefly vanished: What is — and isn't — known about how Meta moderates VVIP accounts

PM Modi inaugurates Vivekananda cultural centre

PM Modi earlier today inaugurated the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Youth Centre Viveka Smaraka in Mysuru. The centre is dedicated to the life, message, and ideals of Swami Vivekananda, and commemorates his historic visit to Mysuru in November 1892 during his journey across India.

Before the inauguration, PM Modi visited the Viveka Smaraka, offered prayers, and planted a sapling on the premises. Thereafter, he watched a short film on the life and legacy of Swami Vivekananda.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}