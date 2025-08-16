Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

DKS warns of action on Dharmasthala misinformation

ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 04:22 am IST

Karnataka's SIT faces scrutiny as minimal evidence is found in Dharmasthala excavations; Deputy CM considers legal action against misinformation campaigns.

With the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) excavation work in Dharmasthala producing minimal evidence after more than two weeks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said the state is weighing legal measures against those he believes ran a “misinformation campaign” aimed at the pilgrim town and its authorities.

DKS warns of action on Dharmasthala misinformation
DKS warns of action on Dharmasthala misinformation

The SIT, which began its operation on July 29 based on claims by a former sanitation worker, has examined most of the 13 burial sites he identified, recovering skeletal remains from only one. Senior SIT officials indicated two more sites would be checked before bringing the search to a close. The complainant had alleged that over a span of 25 years he was forced to bury hundreds of victims of sexual abuse and harassment.

Addressing reporters at the KPCC office on Friday, Shivakumar said that the issue was about due process, not partisanship. “This is not about being for or against Dharmasthala. The process must be as per the law. I have known Dharmasthala closely, and I have faith in the place. I firmly believe that the conspiracy will be exposed in the days to come. The Home minister will present the facts about this case in the House.”

When pressed on whether a conspiracy existed, he replied, “The Home minister will explain it in detail. The Chief Minister is committed to bringing out the truth and has warned against any conspiracy to tarnish the image. Law is the same for everyone. There is no attempt to protect anyone. No one’s reputation must be tarnished.”

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said in Mangaluru that Home Minister G. Parameshwara would present a full account to both houses on August 18. He maintained that the SIT was acting “transparently and impartially to find out the truth” and noted that “No one has any doubts about the investigation as it is going well. We will put the truth before the people. We cannot respond to what someone has said.”

Gundurap also said, “If there is a conspiracy behind this, that too needs to be considered,” and added that “nothing can be denied. All facts need to be known through investigation.” He accused the BJP of politicising religious matters: “BJP is a party that looks for political gain… Now that all the facts have come out, the BJP is calculating how they can use it for political gain.”

According to him, various groups, including left-leaning organisations, had pushed for a formal probe. “Even Veerendra Heggade had said that an SIT would be good,” he said, adding that although he initially believed the local police could handle the case, “looking back now, it was a good thing that the SIT was formed. No one will have any doubts. The police cannot be blamed. A transparent investigation is underway.”

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka demanded that the state government reveal the identity of the masked man who led police to the excavation site and hand over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Ashoka alleged that despite spending over 1 crore and deploying heavy machinery, drones, and modern equipment, the investigation had yielded nothing.

“Who is this man directing the digging? The police give him security, feed him biryani, and follow his instructions. But not even a mouse has been found,” he remarked.

As the SIT wraps up its work, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra has announced that around 200 members will travel in convoy from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala on Sunday “as devotees of Lord Manjunatha and Annappa Swamy and not as party workers,” describing the trip as an expression of solidarity with the temple administration.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Parliament Monsoon Session Live and India Tariff News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / DKS warns of action on Dharmasthala misinformation
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On