DM hands over land papers to Ram Temple Trust

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 23:45 IST

Prayagraj/New Delhi: The authorities have handed over papers related to the disputed plot of land awarded in Ayodhya to Hindu claimants in November to the trust that was formed on Wednesday to oversee the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday formed the trust in line with the Supreme Court’s verdict in November awarding the plot to the Hindus. The court had given the government three months to form the trust to oversee the construction.

Ayodhya’s district magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha, said the papers were handed over to one of the trustees, Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, on Wednesday evening. He added they have also got a land transfer letter for the 5-acre land earmarked for a mosque issued to the Sunni Waqf Board.

The alternative 5-acre plot was approved by the Uttar Pradesh state cabinet on Wednesday.

The Supreme Court on November 9 ruled in favour of the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed 2.77-acre site, bringing an end to decades-old litigation over a dispute that had acquired political and religious ramifications. The court also directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot for a mosque.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s (VHP)’s national spokesman, Vinod Bansal, said it was for the first time in the country’s history that a trust was announced, registered and the documents handed over to it in a single day.

“The Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done as promised. The way for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been paved now and soon the temple construction will commence.”

VHP’s joint general secretary, Surendra Jain, said they will extend all support to the trust and want all Hindus to ensure their participation in the temple’s construction through donations.

In New Delhi, senior advocate K Parasaran, 93, who has been appointed as the trust’s head, refused to comment. But his son, Mohan Parasaran, said the task entrusted to his father is a blessing. “It did not really come as a surprise to us since we were getting feelers. The news was announced to us formally on Wednesday,” said Mohan Parasaran, who is also a senior Supreme Court advocate.

K Parasaran represented deity Ram Lalla in the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case.

When asked if the senior counsel’s age will permit him to participate actively in overseeing the construction, Mohan Parasaran said: “He, being 93, argued for days and even refused to sit while making his submissions. He participated in the proceedings on a regular basis. This is a religious call for him and he will do it earnestly.”

K Parasaran has been involved with the case since 1991. “He accepted the offer [to head the trust] after giving it a deep thought. The [Union] ministry of home affairs gave the offer. With his experience, he will manage the trust with other able members,” Mohan Parasaran said.