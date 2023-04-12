DMK ward councillor arrested, expelled for sexually assaulting 6-yr-old girl

A Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) ward councillor, V Pakkirisamy from Tamil nadu’s Cuddalore district has been removed from the ruling party and arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The child continues to be in the hospital for treatment. (Representative file image)

The accused councillor is also the correspondent of an elementary school in Cuddalore’s Virudhachalam where the minor girl was studying in upper kindergarten (UKG).

According to police, after the child returned home from school on Tuesday, she had complained to her parents about having a stomach ache after which the minor child was admitted to a hospital.

“The doctors have said that she was sexually assaulted,” state chief minister MK Stalin had said in the assembly on Wednesday.

Her mother had filed a complaint in an all-women police station in Virdudhachalam where a case was filed against Pakkirisamy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Police took swift action and arrested him,” Stalin said.

A statement from DMK’s general secretary Durai Murugan on Wednesday said, “Mr Pakkirisamy, councillor of the 30th ward in Virudhachalam Municipality, Cuddalore West District, has been permanently dismissed from all responsibilities including basic membership, as he has violated the association’s control and acted in a manner that brings disrepute to the association.”

