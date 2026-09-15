DMK leaders A Raja, Sekar Babu booked over alleged defamatory remarks against CM Vijay: ‘Not a great actor…’

Tamil Nadu Police have registered cases against senior DMK leaders A Raja and P K Sekar Babu, along with party MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan, over alleged defamatory remarks against chief minister C Joseph Vijay, PTI news agency reported, citing an official on Tuesday.

Raja was responding to remarks made by the chief minister Vijay and TVK minister Nirmal Kumar (PTI/ ANI)

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The remarks were made during recent DMK demonstrations held on September 12, amid a heated political row which erupted after TVK's claims on MK Stalin's alleged detention under MISA during the Emergency period.

What did the DMK leaders say on Sept 12?

During a protest organised by the DMK to condemn Vijay's speech in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Raja responded to remarks made by the chief minister and TVK minister Nirmal Kumar.

However, instead of limiting his response to the historical argument, he made a personal remark questioning Kumar's parentage and slammed Vijay, saying he was “not a great actor”, while allegedly using an offensive term for him, ANI news agency reported.

However, the DMK deputy general secretary later expressed regret over his remarks on Kumar, following backlash from several quarters. Raja, without naming Kumar, said in a social media post on Sunday that he also regretted “questioning him.” Several parties, including the Congress and the Left, slammed Raja for his remarks. DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi also criticised the statements.

Political row over MISA remarks escalates

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{{^usCountry}} The row erupted after Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mentioned the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during recent Assembly proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The row erupted after Tamil Nadu CM Vijay mentioned the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during recent Assembly proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

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The TVK chief also seemingly held his jaw with one hand as if to lift it, a gesture that was seen by some to mock Stalin, who suffered a jaw fracture in an assault by the police following his arrest under MISA. However, Vijay later said his body language was unintentional, not targeted at anyone and that there was no "ulterior motive" behind it.

However, the Communist Party of India (CPI) Marxist and Communist Party of India, which extend 'outside' support to the ruling TVK government, took exception to Vijay’s conduct. DMK leaders, including party chief Stalin, responded to Vijay's remarks.

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Stalin said Vijay “must not talk about unnecessary controversies in the Assembly”, and accused the actor-turned-politician of using social media reels and publicity to cover-up his administrative failures.

Stalin recalls arrest: ‘My jawbone was broken’

Speaking about his detention, Stalin said the DMK had held a major gathering at Marina Beach in 1976 to oppose the Emergency and criticise MISA, and recalled that police then went to the Karunanidhi residence in Gopalapuram to arrest him under MISA. The former Tamil Nadu CM said he was away campaigning at the time.

Veteran leader M Karunanidhi told the police that his son had gone campaigning and would return the next day, according to Stalin. “When I came, he himself called the police and asked them to arrest me,” Stalin said. Citing the conditions in prison, the DMK chief said, “Due to their beating, my jawbone was broken. You also showed it like this, keeping your hand near the jaw, right? That is correct. Even today, I have the scars of the beatings I received.”

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(With inputs from S Vijay Karthik)