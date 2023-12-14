DMK MP Parthiban's suspension revoked, Centre explains why

The suspension of DMK leader and MP SR Parthiban, who was mistakenly suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the winter session of the parliament, has been revoked after the government clarified that it was a case of mistaken identity as the member was not present in the Lok Sabha when the now suspended members were disrupting the house proceedings.

DMK MP S R Parthiban (File)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Mettur MP Parthiban's name was withdrawn from the list of the Lok Sabha members suspended earlier in the day as there was a mistake on the part of the staff in identifying the member.

"A total of 13 MPs were suspended from the Lok Sabha. One member, who was not present in the Well of the House during the commotion, was suspended erroneously. We requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to drop that name and he obliged," Joshi said.

Following the minister's clarification, a formal request was made to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to exclude Parthiban, who wasn't present at the Well of the Lower House during the disruption, from the list of suspended MPs.

A circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat later listed the 13 MPs who have been suspended. Parthiban's name was not in the list.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a resolution to suspend 14 (now 13) members for the remainder of the winter session of the parliament for disregarding the chair's direction and disrupting the house proceedings.

Earlier, five Congress Lok Sabha members were suspended from the Lok Sabha. Shortly after, nine more opposition MPs were suspended from the Lower House for the same period for "unruly conduct".

The suspended MPs are Benny Behanan, VK Sreekandan, Mohammad Jawed, PR Natarajan, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, K Subbarayan, S Venkatesan, Manickam Tagore, Dean Kuriakose, Hibi Eden, TN. Prathapan, Jothimani Sennimalai, and, Ramya Haridas.

Meanwhile, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for “unruly” conduct in the upper house of the parliament.

The Opposition was raising a chorus for a statement by home minister Amit Shah in the wake of Wednesday's security breach in which two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor's gallery and set off smoke cans.

