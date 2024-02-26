 DMK sacks member amid reports of alleged drug cartel links | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / DMK sacks member amid reports of alleged drug cartel links

ByDivya Chandrababu
Feb 26, 2024 01:36 PM IST

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on Sunday said AR Jaffer Sadiq has been dismissed from the party’s primary membership for violating party discipline

The DMK on Sunday expelled Chennai-based film producer and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) Chennai West deputy organiser (NRI Wing) AR Jaffer Sadiq from the party for “indulging in activities that brought dishonour to the party”.

Though the party did not release any specific reason, the announcement came after reports emerged from Delhi that he had alleged links with an international drug cartel that was jointly busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police.

DMK general secretary Durai Murugan on Sunday said Sadiq has been dismissed from the party’s primary membership for violating party discipline.

“No party members should be in contact with him,” the statement said.

BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai urged the state government to take action, and said, “It raises serious doubts that the name of an office bearer of the DMK is linked to a drug racket.”

According to the reports, the international drug racket smuggled pseudoephedrine via air and sea.

