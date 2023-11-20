DMRC signs MoU with Odisha for metro rail in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for phase I of the metro rail project to link the city with Cuttack over the next 4 years.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who attended the event via video conferencing, said the ₹6,255 crore project to be funded by the state government signals the emergence of a new epoch in Odisha’s transportation history.

“This is the single largest investment made in any infrastructure project in the history of Odisha. The entire cost of the project will be borne by the state government. This is a flagship programme under the 5T Initiative of my government that will also symbolize the emergence of a New Odisha,” he said, underlining that the project would transform the transportation landscape in the state’s capital region.

DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar said it was an opportune time to start transit-oriented development in Odisha. It will spruce up the economy and push growth and development in the region, he added.

The metro project from Bhubaneswar airport to Trisulia in Cuttack will be on an elevated structure and run on the median or side of the existing roads, with 20 stations.

The 26-km long project will have 20 metro stations including Capital Hospital, Rajmahal Square, Jayadev Vihar Square, and Patia Square.

The metro project is likely to be expanded to other nearby towns including Khurda and Puri in subsequent phases.

