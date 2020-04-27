‘Do Gaj ki doori’: PM Modi wants all to follow this mantra in fight against Covid-19

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 13:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday once again stressed on the importance of maintaining a distance of two yards, saying it should be a mantra for all in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“For a long time now, Covid-19 has become a part of our lives. Considering the threat that it poses, we shouldn’t compromise on one thing,” PM Modi said during his interaction with chief ministers.

“Do Gaj ki Doori (a distance of two yards). We have to keep spreading this message and should be a life lesson for all,” he added.

This is the third time in four days that the Prime Minister has stressed on the need to maintain “Do Gaj ki Doori”.

On Friday, he underlined how the “Do Gaj ki Doori” mantra practised by villages is a useful social distancing example to be followed by everyone. The slogan given by rural India “showed the wisdom of the people”, he said.

“With its simple mantra of Do Gaj Ki Doori, rural India has described social distancing in simple words. The villages have showcased the best of their principles, traditional values to fight coronavirus,” Modi had said while addressing gram panchayat heads on National Panchayati Raj Day.

Then again on Sunday, he said it is essential to maintain social distancing and underlined the ‘Do Gaj ki Doori’ mantra to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is essential now to maintain physical distancing in streets, residential areas and markets. I express my gratitude towards those community leaders who are making people aware of maintaining do gaj doori and staying home,” PM said during monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

In the same way, the Prime Minister said masks or face covers should become a major part of everyone’s lives.

PM Modi held a meeting with chief ministers of all the states to discuss a way ahead and measures to be taken for a graded easing of the lockdown across the country.