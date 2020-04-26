Masks will now symbolise civilised society: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

india

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday the coronavirus pandemic has effected several positive changes in the way people are living their lives and masks are one of them as he addressed the nation through his Mann ki Baat programme.

Prime Minister Modi also vouched again for the traditional gamcha, which he has been using to cover his mouth and nose amid the Covid-19 crisis during several of his addresses.

“You would also have noticed how this crisis has made us more aware of various subjects. One of the first effects are using a mask and keeping our faces covered,” Modi said during the Mann ki Baat programme.

The Prime Minister said as the times are changing due to Covid-19, masks have become a part of people’s lives.

“We have not been habitual of seeing people around us with masks but this is happening now. But this doesn’t mean that all those who use masks are sick,” he said.

He elaborated his point with an analogy about fruits and diseases.

“When I talk about a mask, I remember an old thing. You also would be remembering, there was a time when a person seen buying fruits would be questioned whether someone in the family was sick. It meant, fruits could only be consumed during illness, such was the thinking that time,” he said.

But with changing times, the way people thought about fruits has also changed, PM Modi said.

“Similarly, perception regarding the mask is also about to change. You will see that mask will now become a symbol of civilised society,” he added.

“If you want to save yourself and others from disease, then you will have to use a mask. And, I have a simple suggestion, gamcha,” he added.

The Prime Minister also spoke about the harm of spitting in public and said people must shun this bad habit.

“Another awareness that has come in our society is about the harm of spitting in public. Spitting here and there was a part of bad habits. This was also posing a grave challenge to cleanliness and health. In a way, we were always aware of this problem but this problem was not going away from society,” he said.

“It is now time to eradicate this bad habit forever. It is also said, better late than never. It may be later, but this habit of spit should be given up,” he added.

These things will not only increase the level of basic hygiene but also help to curb corona infection, the Prime Minister said.