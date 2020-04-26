e-paper
Home / India News / States get a shoutout from PM Modi for ‘very active role’ in Covid-19 battle

States get a shoutout from PM Modi for ‘very active role’ in Covid-19 battle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of states over video conference, the third such on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday to discuss a number of issues including a decision on the lockdown.

india Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM also said earlier in his Mann ki Baat address that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is “people-driven” and India’s efforts will be discussed the world over.
PM also said earlier in his Mann ki Baat address that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is "people-driven" and India's efforts will be discussed the world over.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday acknowledged the contribution of the state governments in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic as he addressed the nation through his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme.

“I also appreciate the role of the state governments. They are playing a very active role in combating this pandemic. Local administrations, state governments, are playing a key role in the battle against Corona,” the Prime Minister said.

“Their hard work is praiseworthy,” he said.

He also said earlier in his Mann ki Baat address that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is “people-driven” and India’s efforts will be discussed the world over.

India reported 26,496 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with 1990 new infections in the last 24 hours— the biggest single-day spike so far. Out of this, 824 patients have died, data from the Union health ministry showed on Sunday morning.

‘Our fight against coronavirus will be talked about world over’: PM Modi
LIVE: Will follow closely what Centre does, CM Kejriwal on Delhi lockdown
Armed Forces understand their responsibility in Covid-19 fight: Gen Rawat
Train belonging to Kim Jong Un spotted as health rumours persist
‘Bored’ truck driver plays card game with friends, 24 test Covid-19 positive
‘Don’t talk to Sachin, you’ll be in pain’: Lee reveals Aus sledging tactic
Here’s a list of Netflix’s secret codes for hidden shows, movies
Covid-19: India sees biggest 1-day spike, hospitals become hotspots | Top 5 from HT
