States get a shoutout from PM Modi for ‘very active role’ in Covid-19 battle

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:28 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday acknowledged the contribution of the state governments in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic as he addressed the nation through his monthly Mann ki Baat radio programme.

“I also appreciate the role of the state governments. They are playing a very active role in combating this pandemic. Local administrations, state governments, are playing a key role in the battle against Corona,” the Prime Minister said.

“Their hard work is praiseworthy,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of states over video conference, the third such on issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday to discuss a number of issues including a decision on the lockdown.

He also said earlier in his Mann ki Baat address that the fight against the coronavirus pandemic is “people-driven” and India’s efforts will be discussed the world over.

India reported 26,496 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with 1990 new infections in the last 24 hours— the biggest single-day spike so far. Out of this, 824 patients have died, data from the Union health ministry showed on Sunday morning.