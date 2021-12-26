Do Omicron patients need oxygen support, ventilator? Delhi doctor tells pattern

Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients infected with Omicron variant have recovered without the use of oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir or ventilator, a Delhi hospital doctor said. Dr Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, told news agency ANI that most of the Omicron cases were either symptomatic or had mild symptoms.

“All the patients are recovering, not a single patient needed oxygen support, steroids, Remdesivir or ventilator," ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

"So far 51 Omicron patients have come to LNJP hospital, out of which 40 patients have been cured and discharged. 11 are currently being treated here," he added.

On Sunday, the Delhi government took the decision to implement a night curfew in the national capital from December 27 in view of rising Covid cases. The night curfew will remain in force from 11pm to 5am.

Kumar said the decision to implement a night curfew is commendable as people party till late into the night for New Year celebrations. He cautioned that the virus transmission may increase if people don’t follow the standard operating procedure.

"Today, 10 more suspects have come from the international airport, we have sent their samples for genome sequencing," he added, as quoted by ANI.

Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest in six months, and one related death amid the spread of the Omicron variant. The positivity rate for Covid-19 tests rose to 0.55 per cent, according to data shared by the Delhi government's health department on Sunday. The new infections and death took the cumulative tally to 14,43,352 and 25,105 respectively. The overall active cases now stand at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation.

(With agency inputs)