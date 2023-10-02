‘Do they have any idea?’: Nitish Kumar raps BJP for slamming caste-based census

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the announcement of data from the state's caste-based census and said it ‘has no idea’ about the developments, alleging that the saffron party has not done anything for the Hindus, Muslims, scheduled caste and tribes. “What idea do they (BJP) have about all this?” he asked.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar(ANI)

"It really doesn't matter what they (BJP) are doing. What is being done for Hindus or Muslims? Tell me, what have they done for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes? Have they given any recognition to the extremely backward class?" he asked earlier while responding questions on the state's census.

The caste census report by the Bihar government recognised the extremely backward classes and said it, along with the other backward classes, comprise 63% of the state's population. The general category forms 15%, whereas, the SC and ST form 19% and 1.6%, respectively.

The BJP and its allies described the report as ‘eye-wash’ and ‘divisive tactic’ and alleged Nitish Kumar-governement for not doing anything for the backward classes.

“Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar play caste-based politics. Backward class plays a vital role but Nitish Kumar has not done anything for the backward class... Bihar CM has done nothing for the development of the state," Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary said.

In response, the Opposition bloc claimed the BJP is running away from such exercise and called for ‘jitni abaadi, utna haq’ (rights according to the population).

“The Caste Census of Bihar has revealed that the OBCs, SCs and ST constitute 84% of its population. Out of 90 secretaries of the Central Government, only 3 are OBC, who handle only 5% of India's budget. Therefore, it is important to know the caste statistics of India. The greater the population, the greater the rights,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said.

