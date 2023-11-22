Doctor, constable among 4 govt employees sacked for alleged terror links in J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of four government employees, citing their involvement in terror activities. The decision was made in accordance with sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India, which empowers the government to take such actions in the interest of national security.

Several employees and officers have been sacked by the J&K administration in recent years over alleged links with terrorists. (AFP)

The terminated employees include a doctor, a police constable, a teacher, and a lab bearer in the higher education department. The government, however, didn't disclose specific details about the nature of the terror activities in which these individuals were allegedly involved.

In separate orders issued by the general administration department, the government said that the lieutenant governor is "satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and the basis of information available" that their activities are such as to warrant dismissal from service.

The sacked employees have been identified as Ab. Salam Rather from Kulgam, a lab bearer in the higher education department; Abdul Majeed Bhat from Kupwara, a constable in J&K police; Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan, assistant professor (medicine) SMHS Hospital in Srinagar; and Farooq Ahmad Mir from Kupwara, a teacher in the education department.

In the last three years, the Union Territory administration has invoked 311 (2)(c) of the Constitution to sack more than 50 employees, who were allegedly operating in shadows within the government and drawing a salary from the public exchequer, however, they were helping Pakistani terror outfits, providing logistics to terrorists, propagating terrorists' ideology, raising terror finances and furthering secessionist agenda, officials said.

