Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Doctor couple shot dead in Rajasthan
india news

Doctor couple shot dead in Rajasthan

Bharatpur/Jaipur: A doctor couple travelling in their car in Bharatpur’s’Neemda Gate area were shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday afternoon, said police The accused are on the run, they added
By Suresh Foujdar/Dishank Purohit
PUBLISHED ON MAY 29, 2021 12:09 AM IST
HT Image

Bharatpur/Jaipur: A doctor couple travelling in their car in Bharatpur’s’Neemda Gate area were shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday afternoon, said police The accused are on the run, they added.

Bharatpur circle officer (city) Satish Verma said the police are trying to identify the accused based on the CCTV footage, captured by a traffic camera in the area. “They [the doctor couple] were going to some place from their hospital when the incident took place. We will arrest the accused very soon,” he said.

In a 38-second video shared on social media, Dr Sudeep can be seen slowing down his vehicle near an intersection when the two men blocked their vehicle. As soon as the doctor rolled down his window, one of the accused pulled out his weapon and started firing.

Police said the first shot appeared to hit Dr Sudeep in the head. Later they shot his wife as well. Both died on the spot.The accused, then, left on the motorcycle, the police added.

The couple was arrested in 2019 and was out on bail in a case relating to the murder of a 25-year-old woman Deepa Devi and her six-year-old son. Police had said Deepa had an affair with Dr Sudeep. Initially, Dr Seema was arrested for the double murder but later the police arrested Dr Sudeep too for conspiracy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Fiona the hippo plays around with mommy, netizens think it’s aww-dorable

Can you solve this math puzzle involving watermelons?

Little girl gets a puppy as a birthday present, her reaction is priceless. Watch

Doggo joins a wedding couple in their dance, video is beyond adorable
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Twitter
IPL 2021
World Menstrual Hygiene Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP