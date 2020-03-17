Coronavirus update: Karnataka doctor who treated India’s 1st patient to die of Covid-19 tests positive

india

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 10:47 IST

A doctor, who treated the 76-year-old man who died of the novel coronavirus in Karnataka’s Kalburgi, has tested positive for the virus, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

India had reported its first case of coronavirus death after the man from Kalburgi, who had returned from Saudi Arabia, succumbed to the illness on March 12.

“He along with his family has been kept in quarantine at his home. He will be sent to isolation ward today,” Sharat B, deputy commissioner of Kalburgi, was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 63-year-old doctor is among the two new cases of Covid-19 in the southern state, which now has 10 people who have tested positive.

“We have got 2 more #COVID2019 cases in Karnataka taking the total number of confirmed cases to 10. 20 yr old female who travelled from UK is tested positive & another contact of P6 (kalburgi deceased patient) is tested positive. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital (sic),” B Sriramulu, Karnataka’s health and family welfare minister, tweeted early on Tuesday.

The Karnataka government has already ordered the closure of malls, movie theatres, sports stadiums, parks.

It has also barred major conferences, temple fairs and any activity where a large number of people are likely to gather in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases in India went up to 125 on Tuesday with seven new cases in Maharashtra, two in Karnataka, one each in Kerala and Telangana, according to the Union health ministry.