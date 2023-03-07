Does H3N2 influenza have relationship with Covid-19? Know what experts say

Health officials are concerned over raising trend of H3N2 influenza cases associated with co-infections of Covid-19. They suggested increased testing as the number of ICU admissions is increasing.

Are influenza and Covid-19 related?(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a scientist, as quoted by MINT, both Covid-19 and influenza have similar symptoms and they may last two to three months and they are ‘circulating simultaneously in the community’. The top official said samples of patients suspected for influenza are being tested for Covid-19 as well.

Also read: High fever, cough..: Do you have these symptoms? You might have Spring influenza

Chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine Education Randeep Guleria said H3N2 virus, a mutation of H1N1 virus, spreads every year around this time. The number of cases is increasing because of their mutation.

“We also see that during this time of the year when the weather changes, there is a higher chance of getting influenza and also because of the fact that we have now come back to a non-Covid state where we are not wearing masks, we're having a lot of crowding. This is also allowing the virus to spread more easily,” Guleria was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the top scientist recommended a proportional increase in the number of Covid testing as the number of cases increase. "The government should immediately direct Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme to increase surveillance and testing," the official told MINT.

Are influenza and Covid-19 related?(HT_PRINT)

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has started a pan-India respiratory surveillance across 30 viral research and diagnostic laboratories.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the a senior doctor at Delhi's Fortis Hospital, as quoted by MINT, patients with adenovirus, para influenza and covid-19 infections were seen along with those with H3N2 cases admitted to ICU, despite they were being inoculated against influenza. However, experts believe the cases are not severe.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON