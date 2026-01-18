‘Truth about today’s India’: Mehbooba backs AR Rahman's ‘communalism’ remark after Javed Akhtar reacts

“When Javed Akhtar dismisses A.R. Rahman’s concerns about the growing communalisation of Bollywood he contradicts lived & shared realities of Indian Muslims including those of his own wife Shabana Azmi, who has openly spoken about being denied housing for being Muslim in a cosmopolitan city like Bombay. Bollywood has always been a living mini India mirroring the country’s social realities. Brushing aside such experiences does not change the truth about today’s India (sic),” Mehbooba said in a post on X.

Latest in this is a reaction from a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. She responded to lyricist Javed Akhtar, who reportedly dismissed Rahman's remarks and hinted he might have been misinterpreted.

Music maestro AR Rahman's remarks about growing “communalism” in the country, and how he thinks it affected his work, have stirred an intense debate, with politicians and movie industry professionals also weighing in.

What Javed Akhtar said AR Rahman, a noted music composer whose melodies have ornamented Indian movies for decades now, said in a recent interview with the BBC Asian Network that he has been getting lesser work due to a power shift within the Hindi film industry in last few years and said it could also be due to the "communal thing".

"I'm not in search of work. I want work to come to me; the sincerity of my work to earn things. I feel it's a jinx when I go on in search of things... People who are not creative have the power now to decide things and this might have been a communal thing also but not in my face. It comes to me as Chinese whispers that ‘they booked you but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers’. I said, 'Oh that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family," he said in the interview.

Responding to his remarks, lyricist Akhtar dismissed Rahman's apprehensions and said that fewer people might be approaching him because of his tall stature in the industry.

"I don't agree with that, and I also doubt that he would ever say something like this. Rahman is a great composer, and a lot of people respect him. But they are scared to reach him because he is so big. They are scared to talk to him and handle him. It's a wrong assumption, though. It is out of awe and fear of him that people keep away... that humare bas ka nahi hai, yeh toh bohot bada aadmi hai ('we won't be able to handle him; he is a big shot')," Akhtar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Rahman, who composed the music for Vickey Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, one of the biggest box office successes of 2025, said the film was divisive and capitalised on that sentiment.