Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Domestic passenger traffic dipped by 60% in May compared to April: DGCA
india news

Domestic passenger traffic dipped by 60% in May compared to April: DGCA

The dip in passenger traffic came at a time when the country was battling a massive surge in Covid-19 cases due to the second wave of infections.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 17, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Among private carriers IndiGo catered to 1.6 million passengers in May, a 55.3% share of the domestic market, SpiceJet flew 0.199 million passengers, accounting for a 9.4% share of the market. (AP PHOTO.)

Nearly 2.1 million domestic passengers travelled by air in May, over 63% lower when compared to April when 5.7 million passengers had travelled, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data released on Thursday.

The dip in passenger traffic came at a time when the country was battling a massive surge in Covid-19 cases due to the second wave of infections.

Domestic flights were suspended last year in March and resumed with limited capacity on May 25, 2020 after a gap of two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At present, Indian airlines are allowed to operate a maximum of 50 per cent of their pre-pandemic domestic flights.

The civil aviation ministry last month also said it will cut down seating capacity from 80% to 50% of pre-Covid-19 domestic flights from June 1. “This decision has been taken in view of the sudden surge in the number of active Covid-19 cases across the country, decrease in passenger traffic and passenger load factor (occupancy rate),” the ministry’s order stated.

According to the DGCA data, among private carriers IndiGo catered to 1.6 million passengers in May, a 55.3% share of the domestic market, SpiceJet flew 0.199 million passengers, accounting for a 9.4% share of the market.

The occupancy rate or load factor of the six major Indian airlines was between 39.3 % and 64% in May, it stated. The occupancy rate at SpiceJet was 64% in May, the DGCA indicated. The occupancy rates for IndiGo, Vistara, GO FIRST (previously known as Go Air), Air India and AirAsia India were 51.2%, 40.9%, 63.3%, 39.3% and 44.4% respectively, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP