...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Domestic production of oil, gas ramped up amid West Asia crisis: RBI governor

Domestic production of oil, gas ramped up amid West Asia crisis: RBI governor

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 01:26 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Mumbai, The current crisis in West Asia significantly impacts India, as the region accounts for approximately one-sixth of the country's exports, half of its crude oil imports, and nearly two-fifths of the inward remittances, Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said.

Domestic production of oil, gas ramped up amid West Asia crisis: RBI governor

During his address at Princeton University on April 18, 2026, the governor highlighted that the Indian economy has demonstrated resilient growth over the past decade, supported by robust policy frameworks, financial stability, and sound fiscal policies.

He noted that, in response to the ongoing crisis, India is increasing its domestic production of oil and gas. "Sources of imports are being diversified. While there is no shortage of oil, given the reserves maintained by us, there is some rationing of gas for industrial purposes," he said.

Malhotra emphasised that while oil marketing companies and the government have absorbed some of the price pressures in oil, a portion of the pressures on gas prices has been passed on to consumers.

He pointed out that India has achieved an average growth rate of 6.1 per cent annually over the last decade, compared to the global economy's growth rate of 3.2 per cent. In contrast, India's closest peers, such as China and Indonesia, grew by 5.6 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively.

Malhotra remarked that in uncertain times such as this, it is important to be agile and nimble, maintaining a broad policy stance and avoiding making firm commitments to the future path of policy. He added that in such circumstances, the RBI's broad approach has been to be even more data dependent and to continuously reassess the balance of risks.

"We are therefore in wait-and-watch mode now. Moreover, we have been maintaining a neutral stance for the last few policy cycles. It preserves the flexibility to respond as the inflation-growth dynamics evolve," he said.

Moreover, Malhotra mentioned that fiscal consolidation has progressed steadily in recent years, with improved efficiency in tax collection and better quality of expenditure.

He noted that the government has complemented monetary policy actions with supply-side measures to mitigate price pressures over the years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
mumbai west asia monetary policy indian economy mumbai‬
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and PM Modi address LIVE
Home / India News / Domestic production of oil, gas ramped up amid West Asia crisis: RBI governor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.