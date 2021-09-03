Domestic violence case: Honey Singh's parents will have to appear for hearing

Delhi's Tis Hazari District Court on Friday heard both singer Yo Yo Honey Singh and his wife Shalini Talwar regarding the domestic violence case filed by Shalini and said on the next date of hearing, which is September 28, Honey Singh's parents will have to appear in the online hearing. Both Honey Singh's parents have been named as accused in the complaint filed by Shalini.

Metropolitan magistrate Tania Singh counselled Honey Singh and his wife for over 1.5 hours in her chamber and said Shalini will visit her matrimonial home on Sunday with two lawyers and the protection officer to take her belongings from there. The entire visit will be videographed. Both Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar have agreed to this visit.

The court also said Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar are saying different things about how Shalini left her matrimonial home. While Shalini has claimed that she was thrown out of the matrimonial home on March 20, Honey Singh claimed that Shali left the house on March 16 at her own will.

"We will sit down together and see if we can reach a conclusion amicably regarding residence. If not, I will hear the matter in detail and pass an order," the court said.

The interim order restrained Honey Singh from disposing of their jointly owned property, his wife's Stridhan, etc. Both the parties have been asked to submit their bank statement, ITR and income statements.

Shalini has sought a compensation of ₹20 crore, return of her dowry and has also demanded ₹4 lakh per month for a fully furnished house at a prominent location in Delhi. The court will hear Shalini's pela on interim compensation on September 28.

Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar got married in 2011. In these 10 years of marriage, Shani has been physically assaulted, cheated on, she has said in her complaint. Honey Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to an extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal", Shalini mentioned in her complaint.

(With agency inputs)