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Domicile certificate not needed for getting SC, OBC scholarship

The Department of Social Justice has eliminated the domicile certificate requirement for scholarship applications, aiding 12 million SC and OBC students.

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE), has scrapped the mandatory domicile certificate requirement for students applying under the Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarship Schemes for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs). This reform will ease access for nearly 12 million students who receive benefits annually under the two schemes.

Domicile certificate not needed for getting SC, OBC scholarship

A domicile certificate — an official document issued by a state government certifying permanent residency — has until now been a mandatory submission under both schemes. For students studying outside their home states, obtaining one mid-year has meant travel back home, lost wages for parents, and in some cases payments to touts to expedite the process.

As many has 5.8 million SC students and 14.7 million OBC students are enrolled in Indian universities based on MoE’s 14.2% and 35.8% share of the 41.3 million total enrolment figure. National Sample Survey and Census migration data suggest approximately 30-35% of students in higher education study outside their home district.

“The removal of the requirement is aimed at reducing the documentation burden, lowering compliance costs, and enabling smoother access to scholarship benefits for eligible students,” senior Ministry officials said.

“These initiatives are aligned with the government’s broader objective of promoting inclusion, reducing procedural barriers, and ensuring effective delivery of welfare schemes,” the Ministry said.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Pune murder case, Who was Ketan Agarwal & Who is Siya Goyal? Hindustan Times and more across India.
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