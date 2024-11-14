Dominica to bestow highest national award upon Modi

Dominica will bestow its highest national award upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recognition of his contributions to the Caribbean island nation during the Covid-19 pandemic and dedication to strengthening the partnership between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

In a statement on Wednesday, the office of Dominica’s prime minister said president Sylvanie Burton will confer the Dominica Award of Honour on Modi during the India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit in Guyana’s Georgetown from November 19 to 21.

“In February 2021, Prime Minister Modi supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine—a generous gift which enabled Dominica to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours,” said the statement.

It added the award recognises India’s support for Dominica in healthcare, education, and information technology under Modi’s leadership, as well as his role in promoting climate resilience-building initiatives and sustainable development globally.

The statement quoted Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit as saying the award is an expression of his country’s gratitude for Modi’s solidarity with Dominica and the wider region. “Prime Minister Modi has been a true partner to Dominica, particularly during our time of need amid a global health crisis. It is an honour to present him with Dominica’s highest national accolade as a symbol of our gratitude for his support and as a reflection of the strong ties between our countries. We look forward to building on this partnership and advancing our shared vision of progress and resilience.”

The statement said Modi accepted the offer of the award emphasising the importance of collaboration in tackling global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts. It added he affirmed India’s commitment to working with Dominica and the Caribbean in addressing these issues.