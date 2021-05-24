Home / India News / Domino’s Pizza data breach: Company says financial information safe as data of 180 million users compromised
Jubilant FoodWorks, the parent company of Domino’s Pizza, acknowledged the data breach, and said that the financial information of its customers was not accessed.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 24, 2021 05:30 PM IST
Customers wait at a Domino's Pizza Inc. restaurant, operated by Jubilant Foodworks Ltd.(Bloomberg | Representational image)

Domino’s Pizza, one of the popular brands in India, suffered a major data breach according to independent internet security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia, who broke the information on Twitter on May 21. “Again!! Data of 18 Crore orders of #Domino's India have become public. Hacker created a search engine on Dark Web. If you have ever ordered @dominos_india online, your data might be leaked. Data include Name, Email, Mobile, GPS Location etc,” he tweeted.

Jubilant FoodWorks, the parent company of Domino’s Pizza, acknowledged the data breach, and said that the financial information of its customers was not accessed, news agency PTI reported. “Jubilant FoodWorks experienced an information security incident recently. No data pertaining to financial information of any person was accessed and the incident has not resulted in any operational or business impact,” PTI quoted an official of the company as saying.

"As a policy we do not store financial details or credit card data of our customers, thus no such information has been compromised. Our team of experts is investigating the matter and we have taken necessary actions to contain the incident," the company further said, assuring steps to contain the impact of the breach.

In a subsequent tweet on Sunday, Rajaharia also warned people that the alleged hacker has created a public search engine for user data. He also listed the potential dangers behind the availability of such information online. “Everyday new data breach is coming. Not a single company alerting its affected users. As a result innocent people are being cheated. It's our right to know if our data is leaked, so that we can be aware of future cyber threats,” he added.

Rajaharia said that the data of a user might have leaked if they have ever placed an order with Domino’s. “Beware!! Alleged #Domino's India Hacker now created a public search engine. It is our right to know, if our data leaked. Ask Domino's to inform affected users. You can check here if your data is leaked or not,” he tweeted and shared a link to the website, where the users can check if their data has been leaked or not.

