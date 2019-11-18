e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

‘Don’t call senior officers bhai’: Odisha government

Director of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Ratnakar Rout, in a letter to all joint directors, said any junior official in his department addressing seniors as Bhai would invite disciplinary action.

india Updated: Nov 18, 2019 23:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Stringent disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting officers under the Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, if they failed to maintain office decorum, a senior Odisha government official said.
Stringent disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting officers under the Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, if they failed to maintain office decorum, a senior Odisha government official said.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Taking exception to junior officials in his office calling their superiors Bhai (brother), a senior Odisha government official has cautioned them from using the term as it violates conduct rules.

Director of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services, Ratnakar Rout, in a letter to all joint directors, said any junior official in his department addressing seniors as Bhai would invite disciplinary action.

“Junior level officers of this directorate and in field offices are not maintaining office decorum in dealing with their superiors even in the presence of Higher Authority. For example, the technical officers are calling their senior officers ‘Bhai’ like SDVO/CDVO & Joint Director level-I. It is not proper on the part of any government servant to address their higher authority in this way, irrespective of whatever personal relation they may have among themselves during office hours or office premises. This not only violates the Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, 1959, but also amounts to insubordination,” said Rout in the letter.

He warned that stringent disciplinary action would be taken against defaulting officers under Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules, if they failed to maintain office decorum.

“All concerned should be careful of maintaining official decorum in office premises and during duty hours in dealing with or addressing their superior officers henceforth. Any deviation in this matter will be viewed seriously and stringent disciplinary action as deemed proper will be initiated against the defaulting officer under Odisha Government Servant Conduct Rules,” Rout said.

tags
top news
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India’s first Chief of Defence Staff will direct three service chiefs
India seeks access to its citizens held in Pakistan without information
India seeks access to its citizens held in Pakistan without information
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
Government huddles to prevent another spike in bad air
‘Need to talk more’: Sharad Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
‘Need to talk more’: Sharad Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
4 soldiers, two civilian porters killed as avalanche hits patrol in Siachen
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Gambhir blames Dhoni’s reminder for missed hundred in 2011 World Cup final
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
Bill Gates meets PM Modi, attends NITI Aayog event on Indian health system
trending topics
HTLS 2019Manish MalhotraChidambaramTanushree DuttaJNU protestsGood Newwz trailerArvind KejriwalParliament Winter Session live updates

don't miss

latest news

India News