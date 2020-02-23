e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 23, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / President Donald Trump’s Ahmedabad visit includes security cover of 108 senior officers and 12,000 jawans

President Donald Trump’s Ahmedabad visit includes security cover of 108 senior officers and 12,000 jawans

US President Donald Trump will be on a two-day official visit to India on February 24-25. He is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi.

india Updated: Feb 23, 2020 18:02 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
ASabarmati Ashram has been added to the visit plan.
ASabarmati Ashram has been added to the visit plan.(PTI)
         

A total of 108 senior police officers, including 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police besides thousands of junior officers and jawans are part of the security arrangements during US President Donald Trump’s visit to the city on February 24.

“As many as 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 300 Police Inspectors, 1,000 Sub-Inspectors, 12,000 jawans and 2,000 women police personnel have been deployed across the city for the upcoming visit of US President Trump,” Ahmedabad Police Commissioner Ashish Bhatia said.

“Three companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and seven Quick Response Teams (QRT) have also been deployed. Certain morcha squads have also been deputed on various spots with the convoy. 15 Bomb Detection Squads with dogs are also posted. The Special Protection Group (SPG), Air Force and the US Secret Service are providing additional security cover,” he added.

The Commissioner further informed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been requested for the anti-drone system.

“We have requested the DRDO to provide anti-drone system. The public at large is directed not to use drones for any purpose,” he said.

He further said that Sabarmati Ashram has been added to the visit plan, hence traffic diversions and arrangements have been increased in that area too.

He also said that there will be exemptions to the route diversions granted to certain persons according to necessity.

“There will be exemptions to the route diversions depending on the necessity like ambulance, fire-fighters,” he said.

“We did some combing operations last night and some people have been detained. But I will not be able to disclose the number of detainees now,” he added.

US President Donald Trump will be on a two-day official visit to India on February 24-25. He is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi.

tags
top news
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, UP’s Aligarh
Clashes erupt near anti-CAA protest site in Delhi’s Jaffrabad, UP’s Aligarh
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘Only 3 days’: BJP leader’s ultimatum to Delhi Police over Jaffrabad protest site
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
‘I salute Kerala’: India’s first coronavirus patient after being cured
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
Bhim Army-led anti-CAA protesters stopped midway to collectorate
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
As protesters rage in Delhi’s Jaffrabad over CAA, BJP leader recounts PM’s words
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
‘Kohli missed a trick’: Laxman identifies what ‘could cost India the match’
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Volkswagen T-Roc SUV launch on March 18, will take on Creta, Seltos and Hector
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
Trump in India: Artists rehearse at Motera ahead of US President’s arrival
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news