Watch: Trump's praise for India and Modi during Egypt summit, then a question to Sharif standing behind him

"I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together...," Trump added, followed by a question to Shehbaz Sharif who was standing right behind him. "Right?" Trump asked Sharif, who then just smiled and nodded along.

"India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top and he has done a fantastic job," Trump said, referring to PM Modi.

US President Donald Trump yet again heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this time during his address at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt. With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in attendance, Trump expressed faith that India and Pakistan can "live very nicely together".

Trump’s call for improved India-Pakistan ties followed Shehbaz Sharif's remarks in Egypt, crediting the US President with “stopping a war” between the two nations. Trump has time and again claimed to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during a military conflict back in May, a claim New Delhi has repeatedly denied, clarifying that the cessation of hostilities was reached bilaterally.

Most recently, Trump claimed to have threatened India and Pakistan with 200% tariffs to broker a truce between the two countries. “With India and with Pakistan, I said, 'If you guys want to fight a war — and you have nuclear weapons! — I'm going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100%, 150, and 200%.' (They said:) 'No, no, no, don't do that.' I said, 'I'm putting tariffs.' I had that thing settled in 24 hours,” he said on Sunday while speaking to reporters on a flight.

Meanwhile, not only did Shehbaz Sharif credit Donald Trump with stopping a “war”, he also said that Pakistan sought the Nobel Peace Prize for him “for his outstanding, extraordinary contributions… to stop the war between India and Pakistan and then achieve a ceasefire along with his very wonderful team”.

Sharif's renewed push for a Nobel Peace Prize for Trump came months after Pakistan nominated the US President for the big honour citing his “diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” during the recent India-Pakistan conflict. However, the 2026 peace prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

While PM Modi was invited to the Gaza Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, he skipped the event and instead deputed MoS for Foreign Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to represent India there.

Later, PM Modi welcomed the release of all Israeli hostages by Hamas, saying "their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu." He also credited Trump's "sincere efforts" at bringing peace to the region.

This isn’t the first time in recent months that Donald Trump has praised PM Modi. Even amid tariff tensions between India and the US, Trump has repeatedly lauded the leader. Days after the tariff deadline for India ended back in August, hiking the import duties to 50%, Donald Trump had said he would “always be friends” with Modi, a gesture later reciprocated by the Prime Minister as well.