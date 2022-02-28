Don’t allow sale of meat in public places: Tripura high court

The Tripura high court has asked the Agartala Municipal Corporation ( AMC) not to allow the open sale of meat on streets or in public places, and to prepare a long-term plan for setting up a slaughter house in the state.

The high court’s division bench led by chief justice Indrajit Mahanty and justice SG Chattopadhyay, which served a series of directions to the AMC to be implemented within six months, was hearing a public interest litigation ( PIL) filed by advocate Ankan Tilak Paul on February 22.

“... particular attention should be kept that hygenic conditions are being maintained within the licensed premises. Sale of meat products should not be allowed in public places and /or streets, “ the HC order said.

The court in its order said that meat should be sold at the proposed abattoir or slaughter house, and till the installation comes up, can be sold at locations provided by the municipality. The court also asked AMC to inform the forest department in case they come across slaughtering of endangered species so that the department could take required legal action.

AMC municipal commissioner Dr. Shailesh Kumar Yadav informed the court that a tender was floated on February 21 for the construction of a slaughterhouse. If the tender gets finalised, the construction of the slaughterhouse is expected to be over within 18 months. In the mean time, a total of 139 people were given trade licenses by AMC to sell meat.

The high court told AMC to prepare a long-term plan to set up a slaughterhouse, and till then, consider to provide locations to carry out slaughtering of animals. The court also asked AMC to seek assistance of the state veterinary department to post few officials to certify quality of meat.

In order to maintain sanitation and hygiene in all the meat selling locations, the Pollution Control Board was directed to assist AMC. In addition, AMC was also asked to consider locations to set up additional sewage treatment plants to meet requirement of the city and to reduce or stop flow of untreated water into rivers around the town. All the local authorities, including police, were directed to provide assistance to AMC to carry out its duties.