'Don't believe rumours around coronavirus variants, follow ABCD', says Centre

The government has asked people of the country to not believe rumours around the various variants of the coronavirus, namely Alpha, Beta, Gamma or Delta, and follow the basic protocol in fight against the pandemic.

"Do NOT believe in rumours about any coronavirus variant - Alpha, Beta, Gamma, or Delta. Follow A-B-C-D of the fight against infodemic: A: Advise, B: Believe, C: Cross-check, D: Do NOT promote fear," the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting posted on its Covid-19 handle on Monday.

The Delta variant, which first emerged in India in December last year, has been blamed for driving the infection spike in India in April-May during the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The Delta variant has been leading the spread of infection in South Africa and even scuttled UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to open the country on June 21.

US top coronavirus adviser Dr Anthony Fauci has characterised the Delta strain of coronavirus as a "nasty variant". He reiterated his request for people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Stressing that the science is clear, he said that the best way to protect an individual against the virus and the variants is to be fully vaccinated. "It works. It is free. It is safe. It is easy. And it is convenient," he added.

The mutations in coronavirus has also resulted in other variants which have spread to different countries. A highly transmissible Delta Plus variant has now threatening the population, and it shows resistance to certain vaccines and therapies.