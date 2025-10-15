Edit Profile
    ‘Don’t call me sir, I am your brother’: PM Modi to BJP woman worker in Bihar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with booth workers in Bihar.

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 8:11 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with BJP workers in Bihar through the NaMo app. During the interaction, he asked a woman worker from Darbhanga not to call him “sir,” saying he was like a brother to her.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DPR PMO )
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DPR PMO )

    "I campaign for you. I want my brother Modi to win — that’s all I wish for. We work very hard and go door to door," she said, describing the enthusiasm among the youth.

    Don't call me sir: PM Modi

    At this point, PM Modi asked her not to call him “sir.”

    “Don’t call me sir, I am your brother,” he said.

    He also asked her how the youth in the state were responding to development efforts in Bihar.

    “I am not sir, I am your brother,” he replied.

    “I never even dreamt that I would be able to speak to you. I will always remember this,” the woman said.

    The Prime Minister also told the workers that women power was his biggest strength.

    Women power is my biggest strength: PM

    “Women power is my biggest strength, shield, and inspiration,” he said during his interaction with Bihar BJP booth workers.

    He urged BJP booth workers to form groups of men and women, visit every house ten times before the polls, and hold nukkad sabhas.

    PM Modi said every booth worker was “Modi” in their area and asked them to give voters a guarantee on his behalf about government schemes.

    The BJP on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, fielding singer Maithili Thakur from the Alinagar seat and former IPS officer Anand Mishra from Buxar.

    Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14.

