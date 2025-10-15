‘Don’t call me sir, I am your brother’: PM Modi to BJP woman worker in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday interacted with BJP workers in Bihar through the NaMo app. During the interaction, he asked a woman worker from Darbhanga not to call him “sir,” saying he was like a brother to her. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (DPR PMO )

"I campaign for you. I want my brother Modi to win — that’s all I wish for. We work very hard and go door to door," she said, describing the enthusiasm among the youth.

Don't call me sir: PM Modi At this point, PM Modi asked her not to call him “sir.”

“Don’t call me sir, I am your brother,” he said.

He also asked her how the youth in the state were responding to development efforts in Bihar.