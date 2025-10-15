Singer Maithili Thakur on BJP's second list of 12 candidates for Bihar assembly election

The fresh list of candidates came a day after the BJP announced the first list of 71 candidates, naming Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur, deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai.
Earlier today, chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) also released its first list of 57 candidates for the assembly elections, naming Umesh Khushwaha for Mahanar, Shravan Kumar for Nalanda, and Sunil Kumar for Bhore.
The ruling NDA has arrived on a seat-sharing agreement on Sunday. The BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.
The polling for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.