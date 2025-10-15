Singer Maithili Thakur among 12 candidates in BJP’s second list for Bihar Assembly polls

Patna: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released its second list of 12 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, including singer Maithili Thakur, who joined the party on Monday, and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Assam Anand Mishra. The NDA alliance comprises the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. (Representative photo)

With this, the BJP has announced the names of a total of 83 candidates out of the 101 seats it is contesting in the two-phased Bihar assembly elections on November 6 and 11. In the first list of candidates released a day before, which included 71 names, there were 20 Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 11 from extremely backward classes, and eight women.

Thakur has been given a ticket from the Alinagar seat, which was earlier represented by Mishri Lal Yadav, who recently resigned from the BJP. Yadav, who had won on a Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) ticket, later joined the BJP. VIP was part of the NDA in the 2020 assembly polls.

Mishra, who recently resigned from the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), got the ticket from Buxar.

Meanwhile, two sitting MLAs — from Barh and Chapra — have been denied tickets, while two MLAs — Ramchandra Prasad from Hayaghat and Subhash SIngh from Gopalganj — have been retained. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) turncoat MLA Kedarnath Singh will contest from Baniapur.

According to the list, Ram Chandra Prasad will contest from the Hayaghat seat, while Chhoti Kumari and Rakesh Ojha will contest from Chhapra and Shahpur, respectively. Birendra Kumar and Mahesh Paswan will fight the polls from Rosera and Agiaon seats, reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC). Ranjan Kumar will contest from Muzaffarpur, and Subhash Singh from the Gopalganj seat.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had on Sunday announced its seat-sharing formula, wherein the BJP and JD(U) will contest on 101 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest on 29, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest six seats each.