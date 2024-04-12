 ‘Don't complain if anything happens…’: TMC leader's warning to voters | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Don't complain if anything happens…’: TMC leader's warning to voters

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 02:26 PM IST

TMC leader Hamidur Rehman dared the BJP, Congress, and the Left - to list out their development works in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district.

Trinamool Congress MLA Hamidur Rehman on Thursday stirred a controversy by issuing a veiled threat to voters in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district saying that if they do not vote for his party in the Lok Sabha election, then they should not complain if “anything were to happen” to them. He also warned the voters that they should not expect protection once the central forces are withdrawn from the district on April 26 - voting day.

Trinamool Congress MLA Hamidur Rehman (ANI)
Trinamool Congress MLA Hamidur Rehman (ANI)

“The supporters of the BJP, Congress, and the CPI(M) are keenly awaiting the polling day in North Dinajpur. However, I wish to tell them that the central forces will only be around till April 26. Thereafter, you will fall back under our force (a veiled reference to the state police). I would urge the supporters of the Opposition parties not to waste their precious votes on the BJP, Congress, and CPI(M) candidates,” the TMC leader said while addressing an election rally at Chopra in North Dinajpur.

“…Do remember that the central forces will troop out of this district on April 26. Only our force will hold sway after that. You shouldn't go complaining then if something were to happen (after the polling ends),” he added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Rehman also dared the opposition parties - BJP, Congress, and the Left - to list out their development works in the district.

“If the BJP, Congress, or the CPI(M) carried out any development work here, even I will stand in their support. Otherwise, I would urge the voters not to waste their precious votes on their candidates,” he said.

The crucial polling for the Lok Sabha election will be held in seven phases starting from April 19, followed by April 26, May 7, 13, 20, 25, and June 1. The counting of votes for all 543 Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4.

In 2014, the TMC secured 24 seats in the state, while the B JP managed to win only two. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the saffron party made significant gains by winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22 seats.

(With inputs from ANI)

