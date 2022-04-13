Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don't give importance to Raj Thackeray, says Ajit Pawar; Congress' warning on Azaan row

Congress leaders Sanjay Nirupam said if even one loudspeaker is removed in Mumbai, then it will be a great shame for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. 
Ajit Pawar on being asked about MNS chief's threat said there is n need to give so much importance to what Raj Thackeray says. 
Published on Apr 13, 2022 11:48 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and his threats must not be given so much importance, a day after the MNS chief threatened the state government to shut loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. "Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance. When the right time comes, I will surely answer it. I have answers for every question," Ajit Pawar said. Congress's Sanjay Nirupam, on the other hand, warned the state government that if loudspeakers are removed even from a single mosque in Mumbai, it would be a matter of great shame.

Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated his call to shut loudspeakers in mosques and gave an ultimatum to the government. "Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3rd otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa in speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do," the MNS chief said.

If the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, MNS workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques, Raj Thackeray said adding that PM Modi should implement the Unifrom Civil Code in the country.

Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party -- all three parties of the Maharashtra government have strongly opposed Raj Thackeray's demand which has triggered the Azaan row in Karnataka as well. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut earlier said that the state government has rules stipulating the decibel level of the loudspeaker outside mosques.

"We will strictly ask the government and the Mumbai police to not remove loudspeakers from the mosque. If the government wants to issue decibel control guidelines, it can. Make sure it is followed in all mosques," Sanjay Nirupam said.

raj thackeray ajit pawar
