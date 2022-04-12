Raj Thackeray now gives ultimatum: 'Remove loudspeakers from mosques, or...'
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated his demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3. He said that 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques. Thackeray has been opposing the playing of 'azaan' on loudspeakers at masjids.
Addressing a meeting in Thane, Thackeray said, “If the Shiv Sena-led state government did not remove loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, we will play Hanuman Chalisa with speakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one. I want to tell the state government, we will not go back on this subject, do whatever you want to do."
Thackray had first warned of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on April 2.
“I am not against prayers, you can pray at your home, but the government should take a decision on removing mosque loudspeakers. I am warning now... Remove loudspeakers or else we will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa,” Thackeray told MNS workers.
And a day later, an MNS worker was detained in the Asalfa area of Mumbai for playing the devotional hymn. He was later released.
On Sunday, another four workers of Raj Thackeray's party were detained for playing it in front of the Shiv Sena headquarters in Dadar.
The Azaan row has triggered a political slugfest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led Maharashtra government and opposition parties.
Last week, a Maharashtra BJP functionary had offered to finance the installation of loudspeakers atop temples for playing 'Hanuman Chalisa'.
Pitching for “Hindu unity”, Mohit Kamboj, the functionary tweeted on April 5, “Whoever wants to install loudspeakers atop temples to play Hanuman Chalisa can ask us for free. There must be a voice of Hindu unity. Jai Shree Ram! Har Har Mahadev!”
The Maharashtra government had condemned Thackeray's remarks and had asked political parties to refrain from making comments that might create division between communities.
-
KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case hearing adjourned till April 28
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned the ongoing hearing of the case related to the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till April 28. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi and others, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the matter. Before that, as the hearing resumed, the counsel appearing on behalf of the temple argued if the temple had been destroyed by any means, its religious character never changed.
-
Police complaint to be lodged against Euro School, Undri
PUNE After a day-long inquiry and meeting with the officials of the Euro School in Undri area, the education department officials on Tuesday, sent a letter to the Pune education officer instructing to lodge a police complaint and appoint an administrator over the school administration. This is the first time that such stringent action is taken against any school by the state education department.
-
In Lucknow, proposed bridges, flyovers will change city skyline
If the proposals pertaining to construction of bridges, overbridges, elevated road and flyovers at around 14 places across the city get nod and funds released for them, the city skyline will see a marked change in days to come. Among them are Pant Nagar bridge (69-metre), Gaughat bridge (804.05-metre), Duggaur bridge (181.13- metre), Mari Mata Mandir bridge (64-metre), Anoopganj overbridge (819.33 metre), Mohanlalganj overbridge (894.3-metre).
-
PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives
PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees.
-
Pune Kidney racket: Ruby Hall’s organ transplant licence suspended
PUNE On Tuesday, the health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby hall clinic in connection with the Pune kidney racket. Director of the directorate of health services, Dr Sadhana Tayade, Maharashtra state, confirmed the news. In the instant case, while the transplant took place on March 24, it was only on April 5 that the matter came to light after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media.
