‘Don’t have to speak to me via media’: Sonia hits back at G23

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Saturday hit back at the G23, senior leaders calling for a change in how the party is run, censuring them for “talking to her through media”, reminding them that she has been “a full-time and hands-on Congress President” and pointing out that it is the younger Congress leaders (and not they), including Rahul Gandhi, who have taken “leadership roles” in public outreach and protests.

Gandhi’s comments, her first in response to issues raised over the past year by 23 leaders who, in August 2020, first wrote to her seeking organisational changes to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party, came during the meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Saturday. Some of the criticism from G23 has been that the Congress does not have a full-time president. Gandhi was named interim president in 2019.

At the CWC meeting, Gandhi, party president for the longest term, also launched a sweeping attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, saying the “shocking incident at Lakhimpur Kheri” shows “how the government perceives the kisan andolan (farmer’s agitation)” and maintained that, with reference to recent targeted killings of civilians in J&K, the “entire responsibility is on the government to bring the perpetrators of these barbaric crimes to justice”.

She also criticised the government’s economic policy and asset monetisation plans, terming it “Becho, Becho, Becho” (sell, sell, sell), but much of her ire seemed reserved for the G23, prompted, a close aide said, by some of its members recently demanded an open discussion and questioned the decision-making process in the party.

While the Gandhis themselves (Sonia Gandhi, her son and former party president Rahul Gandhi, and her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) did not directly respond to their comments, other leaders said they were unwarranted; and some party supporters took matters seemingly into their own hands, protesting outside and indulging in vandalism at the residence of Kapil Sibal, one of the members of the G23 who has been open about his misgivings on how the party is run.

“I have always appreciated frankness. There is no need to speak to me through the media. But what should get communicated outside the four walls of this room is the collective decision of the CWC,” she said, and followed it up with “I am, if you will allow me to say so, a full-time and hands-on Congress President”.

She also praised younger colleagues for taking responsibilities, indirectly pointing out that while seniors have been asking for change, it is young leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have hit the road.

“In the last two years, a large number of our colleagues, particularly the younger ones have taken on leadership roles in taking party policies and programmes to the people -whether it is the agitation of farmers, provision of relief during the pandemic, highlighting issues of concern to youth and women, atrocities on Dalits, Adivasis and minorities, price rise, and the destruction of the public sector.”

“Never have we let issues of public importance and concern go unaddressed...,” she added.

While G23 leaders have sought more say in party matters and an overhaul in the organisation, Gandhi reminded them that the revival of the Congress requires “self-control, discipline, unity .” She told them that “the entire organisation wants a revival of the Congress” but “this requires unity and keeping the party’s interests paramount. Above all, it requires self-control and discipline.”

Gandhi listed the activities undertaken under her leadership but took at swipe at the senior rebels when she said, “I am acutely conscious of the fact that I have been interim Congress President.”

The Congress chief also lashed out at the government over spiralling fuel prices: “Could anyone in the country ever have imagined that petrol prices would be over ₹100 a litre, diesel would be nearing ₹100 a litre mark, a gas cylinder would cost ₹900 and cooking oil would be ₹200 a litre? This is making life unbearable for people across the country.”

Noting that farmers have suffered much since their protests started, Gandhi remarked, “The shocking incidents at Lakhimpur-Kheri recently betrays the mindset of the BJP, how it perceives the Kisan Andolan, how it has been dealing with this determined struggle by Kisans to protect their lives and livelihoods.”

A G23 leader, however, said they don’t expect any real change. “This arrangement means she will have responsibility while Rahul and Priyanka will have authority. We also fear the election process will lose steam after membership process.

