Home / India News / ‘Don’t justify terror’: India stings OIC for statement on Yasin Malik verdict
india news

‘Don’t justify terror’: India stings OIC for statement on Yasin Malik verdict

The MEA said through its comments on the issue, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission of the OIC had “implicitly expressed support for terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court.”
Police escort Yasin Malik (C) to the Patiala House Court in New Delhi.(AFP)
Updated on May 27, 2022 10:54 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

India on Friday said comments of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) criticising the judgement in Yasin Malik's case were unacceptable.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said through its comments on the issue, the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) of the OIC had “implicitly expressed support for terrorist activities of Yasin Malik, which were documented and presented in the court.”

“The world seeks zero tolerance of terrorism and we urge OIC not to justify it any manner,” the MEA said.

Malik, who had pleaded guilty for terror funding crimes, was sentenced to life in jail by the Patiala House Court in Delhi on Wednesday. Malik was convicted of terror funding, spreading terrorism, and secessionist activities in the Valley in 2017.

Hours ago, the Islamic group's human rights wing condemned the conviction of Malik, stating that it reflected the “systematic Indian bias and persecution of Kashmiri Muslims.”

“OIC-IPHRC condemned illegal conviction of prominent Kashmiri politician Mr Yassen Malik (sic) on concocted charges following sham trial in India.”

“Such acts of blatant human rights violations against innocent Kashmiris are aimed at denying Kashmiris their legitimate right to self determination. It not only constitute travesty of Indian justice but also exposed the claims of democracy.”

The OIC from its official social media handle also shared a string of tweets in this regard, while urging the international community to ensure that “the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for the realisation of their rights must not be equated with terrorism”.

It also appealed the government of India to release Kashmiri leaders “unfairly incarcerated”.

“The general secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) expresses it deep concern over the pronouncement of life sentence for one of the most prominent Kashmiri leaders, Mr. Yasin Malik, who has been leading a peaceful freedom struggle for many decades.”

