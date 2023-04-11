‘Don’t mess with my authority’: CJI Chandrachud warns lawyer when he says…

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud Tuesday got irked when a lawyer mentioned a case and asked for an early hearing before a bench led by him. The lawyer was told by the CJI that the case would be listed on April 17, but then he requested permission to mention it before another bench, at which the CJI told him to not ‘mess’ with his authority.

CJI Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud (Hindustan Times)

"Your date is 17th, you want to mention it before another bench to get a date of 14th?" the CJI asked the counsel to which the latter said a similar matter was taken up on Monday by the court and some fresh matters were also mentioned.

"If it is listed for 17th it will come on 17th. Don't mess around with my authority," said the CJI. “Do not play these tricks with me. You can't mention it here and then elsewhere for an earlier date,” he added.

Following the incident, the lawyer expressed regret and said he should be excused for his submissions. “Yes, you are excused,” the CJI, who was sharing the bench with justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, told him.

As per news agency PTI, every morning, the CJI-led bench hears around 100 cases on an average for their urgent listing in the Supreme Court.

Earlier in March, during a case related to the allotment of land for lawyers' chambers, CJI Chandrachud had reprimanded the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh.

The CJI had lost his cool when Singh urged for listing the matter and also mentioned that they would have to take it to the judge's residence if it was not listed.

“Is this the way to behave?..."I will not be cowered down by you," CJI DY Chandrachud had told Singh, adding that he had been in the legal profession for 22 years but never allowed intimidation tactics by a member of the Bar, litigant or anyone else and will not let that happen in the last two years of his profession.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

