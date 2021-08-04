Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Don't turn Parliament into fish market': Minister on 'Papri Chaat' tweet
india news

'Don't turn Parliament into fish market': Minister on 'Papri Chaat' tweet

Derek O'Brien's tweet had earned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ire too at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. PM Modi deprecated the conduct of the opposition in Parliament, accusing them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.
Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien speaks in Rajya Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament, on Monday.(ANI Photo)

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien for his tweet on passage of bills in Parliament. Naqvi said it's part of a conspiracy to malign Parliament's dignity.

"If he's allergic to 'chaat-papri', he can have fish curry. But don't turn Parliament into fish market. Unfortunately, the manner in which work is being done with conspiracy to malign Parliament's dignity, was never seen before," Naqvi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If you malign the dignity of the Parliament, such activities are neither in their interest nor ours. It is not even in the interest of Parliament traditions," he added.

The tweet had earned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ire too at the BJP parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. PM Modi deprecated the conduct of the opposition in Parliament, accusing them of insulting the legislature and the Constitution.

Referring to passage of bills in Parliament, the TMC leader had said on Twitter, “In the first 10 days, Modi-Shah rushed through and passed 12 Bills at an average time of UNDER SEVEN MINUTES per Bill...Passing legislation or making papri chaat!” , referring to a popular street food.

An unfazed O'Brien, meanwhile, said on Tuesday that his intention was to use a cultural idiom to connect with the people over the serious issue and asked if the PM would be happier if he used the word "dhokla" instead, referring to a snack popular in Gujarat..

He stressed that the real issue was the hurried passing of bills in both the Houses without any discussions and even went on to say that the prime minister's reaction showed that the "TMC is setting the agenda".

Parliament proceedings have descended into chaos since the monsoon session commenced on July 19 with the opposition sticking to their demand on a discussion on the potential use of spyware against politicians, journalists, and activists and the farmers' issues. While the opposition is insisting on a structured debate on the alleged snooping in the presence of PM Modi or home minister Amit Shah, the government has maintained that it is a non-issue.

