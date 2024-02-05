Don’t use children in election campaigns: ECI to political parties

The Election Commission of India on Monday directed all political parties and candidates to refrain from using children in any election-related activities, including political campaigns. The Election Commission of India office in New Delhi. (Reuters File Photo)

“Political leaders and candidates should not use children for campaign activities in any manner, including holding a child in their arms, carrying a child in a vehicle or in rallies,” the poll body said in an official statement as the country heads towards general elections in another two months.

Political parties cannot use children in the distribution of posters/pamphlets, for slogans, campaign rallies, election meetings, or any other election-related activity, the ECI said.

“The Commission has conveyed ‘zero tolerance’ towards use of children in any manner during the electoral process by parties and candidates,” the poll body said.

The directive comes a month after the ECI issued directions to political parties to be ‘respectful’ towards people with disabilities in their campaigns. In December 2023, the poll body instructed parties to not use ableist language or derogatory terms for people with disabilities.

The ECI cited Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2016, and the Bombay high court’s August 2014 order in the ‘Chetan Ramlal Bhutada vs State of Maharashtra and Others’ matter, which said that political parties must ensure that minors do not participate in election-related activities.

The poll body has directed all election officials also to “refrain from involving children in any capacity during election-related work or activities”. In case of any violations by the election machinery, the relevant district election officers and returning officers will be personally held liable, and this could result in “severe disciplinary action”.

This prohibition includes “use of children to create the semblance of a political campaign in any manner including use through poem, songs, spoken words, display of insignia of political party/candidate, exhibiting ideology of political party, promoting achievements of a political party or criticising the opponent political parties/candidates”.

However, there will be an exception if a child is accompanied by their parent or guardian in proximity of a political leader “and who is not involved in any election campaigning activity by the political party”.