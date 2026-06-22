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Doval meets China’s Wang Yi, holds ‘constructive and forward-looking discussions’

NSA Ajit Doval “underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building trust and better understanding between the two sides”

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 10:25 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Monday and reviewed bilateral ties, including progress in efforts to normalise relations following a military stand-off on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) that lasted more than four years.

The two leaders discussed recent developments in their relationship and ‘noted progress towards gradual normalisation’ (X/MeaIndia)

Doval met Wang, who functions as the NSA in his role as Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, on the margins of the Brics NSAs’ meeting in New Delhi, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on social media.

“The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation,” Jaiswal said without going into details. He described the discussions as “constructive and forward-looking”.

Doval “underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building trust and better understanding between the two sides”, Jaiswal said.

Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said earlier on social media that the Chinese side will use the meeting of Brics NSAs on June 22-23 to exchange views on the international security situation, major international and regional issues, and a joint response to conventional and non-conventional security challenges.

Doval travelled to China in December 2024 for a Special Representatives’ meeting, and this was followed by Wang’s trip to India last August for another meeting under the same mechanism. These meetings largely focused on the disputed sections of the border and other confidence-building measures.

The two sides have resumed direct flights and revived the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to Tibet, and India has eased visa regulations for Chinese citizens. China too eased certain restrictions on the export of heavy machinery, rare earth magnets and fertilisers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

wang yi line of actual control ajit doval brics summit
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