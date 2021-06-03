Download Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number. Check how

Aadhaar card download has now become simpler. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), one can download the Aadhaar card without a mobile number too, as having a registered mobile number is no longer mandatory for the download.

The unique 12-digit identification number can be easily downloaded by those who don't have their mobile numbers registered by simply logging in at the UIDAI website: uidai.gov.in.

Here's how to download Aadhaar card without mobile number:

The cardholder needs to log in at the UIDAI website mentioned above. Select the "Order Aadhaar Reprint" under "My Aadhaar" option on the home page to begin the process.

Fill in the 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit VID number

Enter the provided security code

Select the 'My Mobile number is not registered' option

After choosing this option, you will be redirected to enter an alternate mobile number which is not registered with the Aadhaar number

Enter the details of the alternate mobile number

Select 'Send OTP' tab

Check the box against the 'Terms and Conditions' option

Click the 'Submit' option

Fill in the OTP to TOTP authentication

For further authentication 'Preview' Aadhaar Letter' will be displayed in the computer screen

Make payment for downloading the e-Aadhaar

This will create a receipt of the payment along with your digital signature

Download the PDF of e-Aadhaar and its complete

A mobile number registered with the Aadhaar card, however, offers various benefits. One such benefit is availing offline services by just sending an SMS. This is especially helpful if the individual does not possess a smartphone.

"If you don’t have a smartphone, adding/updating your mobile number in Aadhaar helps you to avail many benefits. Get Aadhaar services offline by sending SMS from your registered mobile number. Know more about Aadhaar Services on SMS https://cutt.ly/TkztuGP #AddMobileToAadhaar," UIDAI said on Thursday.