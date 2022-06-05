Home / India News / Dozens of seized vehicles gutted on police station premises in Jammu
Dozens of seized vehicles gutted on police station premises in Jammu

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control and saved the police station building, officials said..
Jammu: Vehicles parked at Satwari Police Station gutted in fire that broke out last night.(ANI)
Published on Jun 05, 2022 11:20 AM IST
PTI |

At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were burnt when a fire broke out on the Satwari police station premises early on Sunday, officials said.

The fire broke out in an open area housing the seized vehicles around 1.50 am after an overhead power line snapped, they said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot which brought the blaze under control and saved the police station building, officials said.

"At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were completely gutted in the fire," an official of the fire and emergency department said. 

