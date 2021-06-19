DPIIT secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of post-Covid complications, PM, President condole demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed sorrow over the death of department of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) secretary Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra.

Grieving the loss of the administrator, the Prime Minister remembered his days as the chief minister of Gujarat when he had worked with Mohapatra. The PM commended the bureaucrat's innovative zeal and paid his condolences to his family and friends.

"Saddened by the demise of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary. I had worked with him extensively in Gujarat and at the Centre. He had a great understanding of administrative issues and was known for his innovative zeal. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Mohapatra died due to post-Covid complications on Saturday. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in mid-April when the country was suffering from the destructive second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed grief over the demise.

"Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary was a very able and hardworking officer. His untimely demise is very saddening. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti," the president tweeted.

Also read: J&K leaders express willingness to engage as Modi is expected to hold all-party meeting

The Gujarat-cadre IAS officer from the 1986 batch had earlier served as a joint secretary in the department of commerce. At the state level, Mohapatra also held the charge of the municipal commissioner in Surat, Gujarat.

He had also served as the chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) before taking over as DPIIT secretary in August 2019.

Tributes poured in from various ministers after learning about his demise. Home minister Amit Shah said, "Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, DPIIT Secretary was a very able and hardworking officer. His untimely demise is very saddening. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Shanti."

Union minister Piyush Goyal also expressed anguish over the demise of the DPIIT secretary and said his long-lasting service to the nation has left a lasting impact.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary DPIIT. His long-standing service and dedication to the Nation have left a lasting impact. I convey my deepest sympathies to his family and friends,” Goyal tweeted.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda were also among the leaders who grieved the demise of Mohapatra.