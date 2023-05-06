Dr B. C. Roy, Premier of West Bengal who had submitted the resignation of his cabinet to the West Bengal Governor, Mr C. Rajagopalachari, on the invitation of the Governor formed a new Cabinet of 10 Ministers. The new Cabinet was sworn in at Government House this afternoon.

HT This Day: May 7, 1948 -- West Bengal cabinet reconstituted

This is Dr Roy’s second Ministry and the third West Bengal Cabinet since India became independent.

Immediately after the swearing-in, at Government House, Dr Roy told waiting Pressmen that he had nothing to say on the occasion as all the Ministers who took the oath today were members of the outgoing Cabinet. “We will go on working for the province as we have been doing in the past,” he added.

A communique issued from Government House, West Bengal, states:

Dr B. C. Roy and his colleagues having tendered their resignation of their offices in the Council of Ministers, his Excellency the Governor accepted the same and called upon Dr B. C. Roy as Leader of’ the majority party in the legislature to accept the premiership and to advise as to the formation of a new Council of Ministers.

Portfolios

“Dr B. C. Roy has accepted the invitation and his Excellency has appointed:

Dr B. C. Roy to be Premier, Leader of the House and Minister in charge of Home (General Administration, Transport and Development) and Health and Local Self-government.

“Mr Nalini Ranjan Sarkar – Finance, Commerce and Industries.

“Mr Kiran Sankar Roy-Home (Police and Jails).

‘’Mr Harendra Nath Chaudhuri - Education.

“Mr Profulla Chandra Sen-Civil Supplies.

“Mr Jadabendra Nath Panja - Agriculture, Veterinary, Forests and Fisheries.

“Mr Bimal Chandra Sinha-Works and Buildings, Irrigation and Waterways and Land and Land Revenue.

“Mr Ninkunja Behary Maity – Cooperation, Credit, Relief and Rehabilitation.

“Mr Niharendu Datta Mazumdar - Minister for Judicial and Legislative.

“Mr Kalipada Mukherjee-Labour.”

Two of the Ministers, Mr Hem Chandra Naskar and Mr Mohini Mohan Barman (both Scheduled Castes) who were signatories to the requisition for the reconstitution of the ministry, have been excluded from the present Cabinet. Another Minister Mr Bhupati Majumdar, had resigned before the requisition was submitted.

Mr Amar Krishna Ghosh, M.L.A has tendered resignation of his office as the Chief Whip of the West Bengal Government.

Mr Ghosh was one of the signatories to the requisition for reconstitution of Dr Roy’s first Cabinet.

A meeting of the Congress Assembly Party today unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing the Leader of the Party, Dr Roy, to select members of the Executive Committee and office-bearers of the Party including the Chief Whip and the Secretary.

Dr Roy told the meeting that some more members who had previous signed the requisition asking for reconstitution of the Ministry under Mr Surendra Mohan Ghosh’s leadership, had now expressed full confidence in him (Dr Roy) as the Leader of the Party and Premier. 46 members were present at the meeting.

