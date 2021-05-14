Home / India News / Dr Reddy’s announces soft launch of Sputnik; vaccine to cost 995.40 per shot
Dr Reddy’s announces soft launch of Sputnik; vaccine to cost 995.40 per shot

Dr Reddy’s labs is the licensed distributors of the vaccine in India.The first consignment carrying 150,000 doses of the vaccine landed in Hyderabad on May 1
By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 02:12 PM IST
Russian made Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, Sputnik V, has been soft launched in India, with the first dose administered in Hyderabad on Friday, announced Dr Reddy’s laboratories in a statement.

The vaccine is priced at 995.40 per shot in the market, with a possibility of prices coming down further once local production starts.

Dr Reddy’s labs is the licensed distributors of the vaccine in India.The first consignment carrying 150,000 doses of the vaccine landed in Hyderabad on May 1.

“...the first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that landed in India on 1st May, 2021, received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on 13th May, 2021. As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today on 14th May, 2021,” said Dr Reddy’s in a statement.

Further consignments of imported doses are expected over the coming months. Production of the vaccine locally is likely to start around July.

“The imported doses of the vaccine are presently priced at an MRP of 948 + 5% GST per dose, with the possibility of a lower price point when local supply begins. The company is working closely with its six manufacturing partners in India to fulfil regulatory requirements to ensure smooth and timely supply,” the company statement read.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be given Emergency Use Authorisation in India after Oxford University -AstraZeneca developed Covishield and Bharat Biotech manufactured Covaxin.

India has also allowed citizens over the age of 18 years to receive Covid-19 vaccinations beginning May 1.

“With the rising cases in India, vaccination is our most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. Contributing to the vaccination drive in India is our biggest priority right now to help Indians be healthy and safe,” said GV Prasad, co-chairman and managing director, Dr Reddy’s.

